Andy Burcham talks Penn State

The voice of the Auburn Tigers, Andy Burcham, has been to Happy Valley before....

"It's a pretty area, lots of mountains in the area, it's a pretty town a small town just like Auburn," Burcham said.

But never for a battle on the grid-iron.

"Auburn hasn't played football on a Big 10 campus since 1931, a lot of us weren't around in 1931," Burcham added.

Auburn is the underdog with a lot to prove in this matchup.

"How well will Auburn run the ball against Penn State, this is a very good Penn State defense, will this Penn State offense be able to run the ball against Auburn's defense, I think we all feel Auburn's defense is pretty good," Burcham said.

Even with 122 points put up so far this season, Burcham said there are still more questions to be answered under the lights Saturday.

"Can Auburn keep the pressure off Bo Nix, Penn State loves to put pressure, will Auburn be able to protect Bo Nix Saturday night."