Anderson, Braves shut out Giants for 9-0 victory

Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday.

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday.

Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center.

Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixth for the NL East leaders, and Ozzie Albies connected for his 23rd homer in the eighth. Anderson (6-5) permitted four hits in 5 2/3 innings after missing 39 games with right shoulder inflammation.

The NL West-leading Giants had won 15 of 19.

DeSclafani (11-6) came off the injured list, too, after right ankle pain had sidelined him since Aug. 18. He left when a trainer came out to see him after Dansby Swanson reached on an infield single with no outs in the fourth.

