Durant announces run for Senate

On Tuesday, Mike Durant announced he's running for U.S. Senate and shared a video from his campaign called "God Made a Soldier."

WAAY 31 spoke with Durant, who said this feels like the right thing to do.

"I feel like rather than sit here and just be disgruntled, I feel like I can make a difference, and I want to get involved," Durant said. "I feel like I am a true Trump Republican. I am absolutely a conservative and very well-aligned with, I think, Alabama in general — certainly the Republican party, which is the majority of the people in Alabama, and I think I can do a fantastic job representing the state."

Durant is running for a seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who will retire this year. Political analyst Waymon Burke said Shelby will be missed in Alabama and whoever takes the seat next will have big shoes to fill.

"I mean, he brought home the bacon," Burke said. "There is no doubt about it."

Durant said he's ready to fight for the people of Alabama, but he agreed it will be difficult to fill Shelby's shoes.

"But, that's the responsibility that's going to fall on this person, and I feel like I am best qualified to do that," Durant said.

Some of the other candidates in the race include Shelby's former chief of staff, Katie Britt; Congressman Mo Brooks; and former diplomat Lynda Blanchard. Burke said there's been talk of Blanchard leaving the Senate race to run for governor instead, which he called "a very interesting dynamic."

As for Durant, who is also a Huntsville businessman, he said his campaign efforts will be aggressive from here on out, both through ads and on foot.

"Buckle your seatbelt, because it's going to be an interesting race," Burke said.

Alabama's primary is set for May 24, 2022.