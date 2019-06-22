Clear
An isolated storm chance Sunday

Storm chances are lower Sunday, but it will be just as hot and humid as the past few days.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

While the chance for storms exists Sunday, the risk is lower than Saturday. Any strong to severe storms that develop will be capable of producing gusty wind and frequent lightning, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be much farther to the west.

Otherwise, Sunday will be hot and humid with highs returning to the low to mid 90s. Expect a partly cloudy sky and heat index values into the lower triple digits. For Monday into Tuesday, rain becomes more widespread as a weak cold front approaches area. Finally, by mid-week, high pressure begins to regain some control and limit storm chances for a few days.

