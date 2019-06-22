An isolated storm chance Sunday

While the chance for storms exists Sunday, the risk is lower than Saturday. Any strong to severe storms that develop will be capable of producing gusty wind and frequent lightning, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be much farther to the west.

Otherwise, Sunday will be hot and humid with highs returning to the low to mid 90s. Expect a partly cloudy sky and heat index values into the lower triple digits. For Monday into Tuesday, rain becomes more widespread as a weak cold front approaches area. Finally, by mid-week, high pressure begins to regain some control and limit storm chances for a few days.