Elderly couple in Decatur severely injured in home break-in

An elderly couple in Decatur is recovering from severe injuries after a home break-in.

Decatur police say Warren Bennett is the suspect. He was arrested by Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee. That’s where police picked him up on unrelated charges.

Shattered glass and pieces of what looks like car remains are on the ground in front of the broken garage. Police say the suspect entered the home and, after an altercation, stole the couple's vehicle.

One neighbor told WAAY 31 he’s now worried for his own safety.

"It's unbelievable. I've been here for 30 years. Had a couple of break-ins myself. It's just unbelievable it happened in this neighborhood," says Odis Goode.

Goode lives down the street on Westmead Drive where the break-in happened.

"I don't know what kind of people would do something like this. Especially to elderly people or to anyone else," adds Goode.

A neighbor gave WAAY 31 surveillance footage from Wednesday night. Take a look at the top right of the screen where you can see a man walking around the corner of Essex Drive in a white hoodie. Minutes later, an unidentifiable car drives through a stop sign onto Westmead Drive.

On Thursday, Goode and other neighbors spent part of the day talking about how to protect their homes and families.

"I'm in the process of putting up new lighting around my house outside just for things like this and this is gonna speed the process up," he explains.

Neighbors say it’s the second break-in in the past 6 months.

"Just do what you can do. Security cameras, alarm systems to help protect yourself," says Goode.

The elderly couple is still being treated in Huntsville Hospital. They’re expected to be OK. Decatur police say the couple's vehicle has not been located and believe this is an isolated incident.

The suspect will be extradited on two counts of burglary and assault. This is the second home invasion that's happened in Morgan County this week.

The sheriff's office is confident they’re not connected. Investigators are still looking for a suspect in the other break-in.