An awesome autumn outlook!

Under a clear sky tonight we'll be dipping into the upper 40s Thursday morning. Highs Thursday afternoon only hit the lower 70s, which is about 15 degrees below average. Now that the rain is moving out, we'll get to enjoy days and days of sunshine and pleasant weather, providing the chance to dry out and for water levels to drop.

While it's quiet here, the tropics are still busy. Tropical depressions Peter and Rose are in the Atlantic and the NHC has given an area of showers and storms a 100% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours. This tropical wave off of Africa would get the name Sam is that's the case. Meantime, high pressure is in control of our weather. Temperatures start warming closer to average by the end of the weekend but the rain holds off through the end of the month.