An almost summer-like Wednesday

Lows hit the mid 50s tonight and temperatures shoot into the mid 80s by the afternoon Wednesday. Overall, we'll be running about ten degrees above average for this point in the season. Tomorrow will also mark our last completely dry day for a while until the weekend.

Showers gradually increase in coverage Thursday. As the rain become more widespread, we'll hear rumbles of thunder as well. There's no threat for severe weather Thursday into Friday morning, but some storms can produce gusty wind. Rain totals should add up to about an inch with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

In perfect timing for the weekend, the clouds part and sunshine prevails Saturday. Highs will once again be in the lower 80s after dipping into the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower is possible Sunday, but most locations will be spared from the rain.