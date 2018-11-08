An 'Auburn Family' staple making trip from England

Remember Auburn's Dee Ford from England? The lady who was mistaken for Auburn linebacker, Dee Ford, on Twitter is coming to The Plains next week for The Tigers contest with Liberty. She's planning to get Toomer's lemonade and tailgate.
Since learning about the identity shake-up, she's been all about the Tigers and the Auburn Family.
