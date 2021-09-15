Clear
Man from Arab dies after being arrested for public intoxication

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be conducting an investigation of the events.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 4:23 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 4:24 PM
Posted By: Xavier Wherry

An investigation is underway after a man in the Arab Police Department’s custody died after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Zendell Ellis King Jr. Was arrested by Arab Police Tuesday night after citizens called in about a man yelling belligerently and crawling in a drainage ditch in the 500 block of North Brindlee Mountain Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene, contact was made with the 37-year-old King as he was attempting to swim in the ditch.

Medical personnel determined he was under the influence, police said.

Once he was released by medical personnel, King was arrested for public intoxication.

He was transported to the Arab Police Department where he later appeared to have shallow breathing.

King was immediately provided medical assistance, police said, and transported by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

As is normal procedure with in-custody deaths, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting the investigation.

