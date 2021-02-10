Pregnant woman murdered in Scottsboro. First responders, medical staff saved her baby’s life

A child rescued from its mother’s womb after she was murdered Wednesday morning is now being cared for at Huntsville Hospital.

The Scottsboro Police Department says Amber Michelle Coffman, 35, of Hollywood appears to be the victim of a murder/suicide.

Coffman was eight months pregnant and taken to Highlands Medical Center in an attempt to rescue her unborn child.

Through the actions of first responders and medical staff at Highlands the child was born and then transported to Huntsville Hospital for further care, police said.

Police said they got a call about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway at Maple Avenue and N. Houston Street.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that both occupants of the vehicle appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were deceased, police said.

Owen Deangelo Williamson, 33, of Hollywood has been identified as the suspect in the murder who then killed himself, police said.

The motive is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.