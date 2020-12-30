America’s most prolific serial killer and the confessed murderer of a Decatur woman dies at age 80

America’s most prolific serial killer and the confessed murderer of a Decatur woman died on Wednesday at age 80.

Samuel Little was serving out a life sentence in a California prison.



In 2018, Little began to reveal that he had killed 93 people in 19 states between 1970 and 2005. Almost all of the victims were women.

Authorities have confirmed he was responsible for nearly 60 of those murders.

In November of 2018, Little confessed to the 2005 murder of Nancy Stevens, 46, of Decatur at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Local authorities were contacted in 2018 by the Texas Rangers, who said that Little had admitted to killing a female named "Nancy," possibly in the Tupelo area.

Stevens's autopsy showed she was murdered by manual strangulation.

