Americans quit jobs in record numbers in September

Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers, leaving many companies scrambling to fill essential roles.

Economic leaders are calling the situation "the Great Resignation." More than 4 million Americans quit a job in September, and nearly that many walked off the job in August, equating to about 3% of the U.S. workforce.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest data Friday, showing U.S. companies tried to fill more than 10 million jobs in August and another 10 million in September.

Many companies are looking for new ways to find — and keep — qualified workers. The labor department's report said many workers who quit in August or September did not have another job lined up when they left.

As for the reasons why, workers often cited low pay, wanting a better work-life balance and simply being burnt out.