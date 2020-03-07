Untouched American flag found, hangs over destroyed Mt. Juliet home

Volunteers are back at home after day 5 of recovery following an EF-3 tornado in Middle Tennessee.

On Saturday, crews cleared debris, cut down fallen trees, and repaired power lines in Mount Juliet.

WAAY 31 spoke with a man who had to be pulled to safety after the storms.

All that remains at Ray Adcocks house is a leveled home but also an American flag. It's an American flag that symbolizes hope, strength, and survival.

"My only thought was if I don't hold this door my whole family is going to go out through the roof," says Adcock.

The veteran's home was flattened and there's a gaping hole in the floor board.

"It knocked over our chimney and went through the basement. The whole top of the house was gone. It went through the basement and that created a vacuum to where that door and I was trying to gold that door in the bedroom," explains Adcock.

Adcock told us the tornado sounded like a subway under his home.

"It reminds me of my service days over seas. Just destruction," he says.

Friends and family told us fallen bricks trapped the Adcock's in their house. But once the veteran and his family got to safety, he went to help his neighbors who were screaming nearby.

"Lord works in mysterious ways. Miracle is no one here in this neighborhood died," he says.

Adcock's untouched American flag he found in his yard flies over the leveled lot.

"We picked it up and we stuck it back in the stairwell. That's where we came out pinned from the basement," he says.

The Adcock family is still chopping down trees and removing debris but plans to rebuild their home. Some of their belongings were found in neighboring counties.

Friends and family set up a GoFund Me to help them rebuild.