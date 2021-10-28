Funds from American Rescue Plan Act could bring major improvements to Huntsville

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could bring major improvements to the city of Huntsville.

How to spend that money was discussed at Thursday's city council meeting.

Huntsville is getting a hefty $34.4 million dollars from the federal government. That money is meant to help the city bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic. Thursday, citizens finally learned how the city plans on distributing those funds.

"The funds were designed to help local governments counteract the negative effects that the pandemic had on the community," explains Penny Smith, the finance director for the city of Huntsville.

Smith has been going over the guidelines on how the city can use the federal stimulus money, since it was first announced back in March.

She must decide "how we best utilize this one-time federal funding to benefit the community as a whole."

Smith came up with five categories to best enhance the city. Workforce development, culture and tourism, parks and recreation projects, stormwater management, and fire trucks.

"It enables us to fulfill many promises and projects that have been shelved or delayed due to the pandemic," says Smith.

However, some citizens would rather see benefits for essential workers.

"Provide extra compensation from the federal ARPA funds to the city bus and paratransit drivers," says Huntsville resident Jerry Cox.

A few council members agree with Cox.

"That seems to be something that's more directly ARPA, COVID related versus the firetrucks," says council member Bill Kling.

There is one problem though.

"Every single worker we can make an argument is essential," says council member Jennie Robinson.

She says it would open a can of worms as to who would really be eligible for the federal stimulus money.

So for now, Smith explains, "The main focus of the act for local funding is on the citizens and the city as a whole."

The city needs to submit a breakdown of how they plan to use the funds to the federal government by November 30th.