North Alabama relief agencies ready to respond to potential storm damage

As severe weather approaches North Alabama, the American Red Cross is preparing for any potential damage.

We spoke with Khris Anderson, who works with the American Red Cross. She says they are always ready for severe weather and tornadoes, especially in North Alabama.

"What we're doing now is our volunteers who have been trained are on stand-by. We know who's available. We know who's ready to assist," said Anderson, Executive Director for the North Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross.

Anderson says they are prepared on many fronts to respond to severe damage in North Alabama. That's because they never know where damage is going to occur and what is going to happen.

"As soon as it is safe, our volunteers will mobilize. And the first things we look at in a disaster is sheltering. Do we need to open a shelter?" said Anderson.

Shelters will look different, though, because of coronavirus.

For congregate shelters, the area will be bigger so people can be more spread out.

"All of these decisions are part of a plan that we work on continuously, so we're always ready because with tornadoes, it's sort of a no notice event, so we know that we have a threat for tornadoes, but we have no idea where this severe weather might take place," said Anderson.

Anderson stressed that Red Cross volunteers are very well trained to handle the impact of severe weather.

"Our volunteers are different from a lot of other organizations is that they don't show up and they're assigned what to do. They're specifically trained to open a shelter and they're specifically trained to handle food safely and get that food out. They're specifically trained in damage assessment," said Anderson.

The American Red Cross is prepared for severe weather, but everyone can be prepared as well. Anderson says right now is the time to make a plan and get all the supplies you need for survival like water and food.