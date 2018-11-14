Clear

American Red Cross new location in Huntsville

Red Cross is hoping a shift to a new location in Huntsville will help attract new donors.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

The American Red Cross in Huntsville officially cut the ribbon on a new location Wednesday morning. With nationwide blood shortages, the Red Cross is hoping a shift to a new location will help attract new donors. 

The new location is 1015 Airport Road S.W. and although the space is smaller than the last location, the services provided remain the same. The old location was on Washington Street and the organization decided to move because representatives say the space was too big for them. 

Kris Anderson is the Executive Director for North Alabama Red Cross and says blood supply is at a critical level right now. 

"Our hope is that as you are out doing your holiday shopping, maybe you are traveling to and from work on the [Memorial] Parkway, that you remember we are here and schedule a time to give some blood," Anderson said. "Especially now when the need is so great."

The facility opened its doors to the public in October and is asking for your help in donating blood. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

