‘American Pickers’ stars stop by ‘cool’ Florence antiques shops

The excitement level of a typical workday picked up earlier this week in Florence.

That because Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the stars of ‘American Pickers’ on The History Channel, strolled in to Eleven54 on Wood and Autographs antiques stores in Florence.

The History Channel says “... the two men earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure. American Pickers follows them as they scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories.”

While unfortunately no filming occurred, according to the stores, the pickers declared the shops “cool.”

So, maybe they’ll come back!

Until they do, go visit the stores yourself! Learn more about Autographs HERE and Eleven54 on Wood HERE

‘American Pickers’ airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on The History Channel. Learn more HERE