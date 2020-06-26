Amber alert issued for 9-month-old Tennessee girl

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (AP) - An Amber alert has been issued for a missing 9-month-old Tennessee girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Braelee Rayne Trapp was “forcibly taken” from her home in Lawrence County Thursday evening by 44-year-old Tony Lynn Lanier Sr. The girl has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 18 pounds.

The bureau said Lanier is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and was last seen with the girl in a black 2005 Chevy Equinox with Arkansas Tag 430Y2K. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes who is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds.