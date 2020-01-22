Clear
BREAKING NEWS Colbert County business owner indicted for criminally negligent homicide, assault Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Jackson County Schools substitute teacher arrested for child pornography Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old boy from Tennessee Full Story

Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old boy from Tennessee

Raymond Lyons, Jr. and Erika Barksdale; Courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

If you have information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy missing from Tennessee.

Raymond Lyons, Jr. is missing from Lebanon, Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he's believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Erika Barksdale, Wednesday morning. The agency says she is 5'5" tall and weighs 165 lbs.

Barksdale is wanted by Lebanon police for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

If you have information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events