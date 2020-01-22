Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old boy from Tennessee

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy missing from Tennessee.

Raymond Lyons, Jr. is missing from Lebanon, Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he's believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Erika Barksdale, Wednesday morning. The agency says she is 5'5" tall and weighs 165 lbs.

Barksdale is wanted by Lebanon police for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

If you have information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.