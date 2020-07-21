Amber Alert issued for 19-month-old girl from Etowah County believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 19-month-old girl missing from Etowah County.

Embry Jade Liehann Holt is white with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say she was seen on July 21 in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona around 8 a.m. They say she was with her mother, 34-year-old Dana Nicole Holt, and they are both believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert says Embry and her mother are believed to be in the custody of Blake Logan, 26. He is white, 5’ 10” tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with the Alabama tag number, 1DR1147.

If you have any information, contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 458-6846 or call 911.