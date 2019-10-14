Amber Alert expanded for a missing Birmingham girl in 'extreme danger;' 2 questioned

An Amber Alert for a missing Birmingham girl in 'extreme danger' has been expanded to neighboring states.

The Toyota Sequoia with the beige trim believed to be involved with Kamille was located on Sunday after receiving several trips from citizens in the community.

Officers also made contact with two persons of interest. They are currently being questioned by detectives.

Officers and detectives will continue to canvas the area where the vehicle was located, where the suspects were found and also the location of where she was missing.

Kamille is a 3-year-old girl who is three feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white and blue hair bows.

She was last seen at the Tom Brown Village housing community about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

From earlier:

An Amber Alert is in effect for a child who is described as being in "extreme danger."

The Birmingham Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking the public for help in looking for Kamille McKinney who is nicknamed "Cupcake."

Birmingham police said Monday morning that the Amber Alert has been expanded to surrounding states.

Officers are questioning 2 persons of interest, but there remains no information on the whereabouts of Kamille at this time

ALEA troopers said she may have been abducted by a man and a woman "traveling in a dark colored black or blue SUV, possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper."

On Sunday, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District issued a statement on the search, which said in part, "We'd like [Kamille's] family to know that they are in our thoughts and we pray this unimaginable situation will end very soon with the safe return of their little girl."

Anyone who can help find McKinney is asked to either call Birmingham Police at 205-254-0841 or dial 911.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama have taken a person of interest into custody in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl , who remains missing.

An Amber Alert issued Saturday said Kamille McKinney, whose family calls her "Cupcake," was in "extreme danger."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a stranger in a dark SUV grabbed her while she was outside at her birthday party.

Birmingham police took a man into custody about 24 hours later after residents at a condominium complex where a Toyota Sequoia was parked called police, saying the driver and car matched surveillance images released by police.

Kamille was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt when last seen. Deputy police Chief Scott Praytor said there's no indication the kidnapping is related to child custody.