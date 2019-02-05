Photo Gallery 1 Images
UPDATE: According to the Pascagoula, Mississippi Police Department, Joe Quincy McCord is in custody in Mobile and Genisis McCord is safe.
---
Alabama AMBER Alert
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl, Genisis McCord of Pascagoula in Jackson County, Mississippi, who went missing Tuesday.
Authorities describe Genisis as a black female around 2'0" tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen around 5:15 p.m. at the Bandywood Apartments.
Genisis is accompanied by her father, Joe Quincy McCord, authorities say. He is described as a black 28-year-old male at 5'9" tall with brown eyes and black hair. Officials say he weighs around 220 pounds.
The vehicle being sought is a 2018 gray or gold Ford Fusion with the Alabama license plate, 2CC 5166. Authorities say Joe Quincy McCord is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855 642 5378.
Related Content
- Authorities: 2-year-old girl from Mississippi found safe in Mobile
- UPDATE: Missing girl near Birmingham found safe
- UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe
- Man wanted by Tennessee authorities caught in Mobile
- UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found safe
- Authorities investigate after body found on roadside
- 2-year-old child fatally shot in Birmingham
- Authorities: Girl, 15, shot and killed while hunting in Alabama
- Authorities: Florida girl dies after being attacked by dog
- Mobile police officer shot & killed