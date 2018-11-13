Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Moores Mill Road shut down due to crash Full Story

Amazon's expected to split second headquarters

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 7:11 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A person familiar with the plans say Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.

The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday. The person was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of that announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events