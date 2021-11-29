Clear

Amazon workers in Alabama get a do-over in union election

Damir Loretic/CNN

The rare call for a do-over was first announced by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement.

A new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer will be held based on objections to the first vote that took place in April.

The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision.

