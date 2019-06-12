Amazon recalls almost 400,000 space heaters for fire, burn hazards

Information from the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission:

This recall involves AmazonBasics 1500 watt ceramic space heaters. Two models (ASIN B074MR2HGM and ASIN B074MWRLZM) have oscillating fans and the others (ASIN B074MX8VNR and ASIN B074MWKSLX) do not. The heaters were sold in black and silver colors. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the units. The following ID numbers are printed on the label on the back of the units: B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM.

About 377,000 were sold in the United States. About 18,000 were sold in Canada and 3,765 in Mexico.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the Amazon with full instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Consumers and contact Amazon at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or toll-free at 888-280-4331. Amazon will send emails directly to all customers that purchased the impacted products with instructions on how to receive a full refund. Amazon will send the emails to the email address associated with the Amazon account that purchased the product.

Amazon received 25 reports in the United States and 5 reports in Canada of the ceramic heater overheating, burning, or sparking. Two of those reports included minor damage to power outlets.

There were no injuries associated with the incidents. No incidents were reported in Mexico.