Amazon chose North Alabama as the prime spot for new fulfillment center

Amazon chose North Alabama as the prime spot for a new fulfillment center! It will be the second fulfillment center to come to the area in just one year.

The new Amazon facility will be located down the road from the current fulfillment center off of Old Highway 20 in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. It will be located on a plot of land first talked about last month when Huntsville city council announced a plan called "Project Laser", which would bring a national distributor to the city. We now know that distributor is Amazon.

"It's something that was just kind of kept under wraps until it went through the whole process and an announcement was made," explains city council member Bill Kling.

The secret project was finally revealed, as Amazon announced North Alabama will be the new location for their $100 million dollar distribution center.

"The city council, we had basically the easiest job in the world. We just approved and went along and supported it, and again they've done a great job," says Kling.

Huntsville city council worked alongside multiple different agencies in North Alabama to make this deal happen, including the Limestone County Commission.

"We're all growing as a community, and it's just a blessing to have stuff going on because if you're not growing you're dying," says the commission chairman, Collin Daly.

The new facility will bring 250 new jobs to the area, increasing the population while hopefully still keeping the current residents.

Daly explains, "I grew up here and I want my family to stay close, but you have to have an opportunity for them to stay close. If there's nothing to do they're not going to stay close, they're going to have to go where the job is."

But will the area be able to keep up with the constant growth?

"We might see some short-term shortages and short-term difficulties, but I think over a longer period of time I think they are planning it well, anticipating that type of growth," says Dr. Brinda Mahalingam.

Mahalingam is a clinical associate professor from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She explains North Alabama's growing pains shouldn't last long.

"It all looks good right now in the sense that they are big, well-known names. It's not like the company is going to fold and leave in a few years," says Mahalingam.

The growth is good news for residents throughout North Alabama.

"I guess this means that we'll get quicker response times when we send an order into Amazon!" says Kling.

There is no timeline as to when Amazon plans on breaking ground on the new facility, but Huntsville city council already passed the resolution for "Project Laser" which adds another road for easier access to the new fulfillment center.