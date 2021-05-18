Amazon brings jobs into competitive housing market

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to North Alabama. Amazon announced it is opening up a fulfillment center in the fall, located in the Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

However, more jobs could mean more people moving into North Alabama. Right now, the housing market is competitive.

Clint Newton has been working in real estate since 2001. He is located in Athens, a booming city as more companies move into the area.

He said the competitive market has been a growing problem for the last twelve months. Right now, there is a shortage for buyers and renters.

"You put it out there and you've got 20-25 people wanting that same rental house," Newton said. "So, 24 people are not getting a rental that need a rental, so it's crazy."

In just a matter of months, 500 new full-time jobs will be in the county when Amazon opens up its new distribution center.

"It's amazing at the growth, the companies that are wanting to come in," Newton said.

The 1 million square foot facility will be used for packing and shipping larger, bulkier items. It is the third Amazon fulfillment center to open up in Alabama.

While the renters or buyers market might not be the easiest for those moving into the area, Newton said it is worth it.

"It's been tough, but hopefully the supply chain is going to open back up for new construction," Newton said.