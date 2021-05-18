Amazon bringing 500 jobs, 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center to Huntsville area

Amazon announced Tuesday that it is building a new fulfillment center in Huntsville this fall.

It is expected to create 500 new full-time jobs in the 1 million-square-foot facility.

“Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs,” said Owen Torres, Amazon spokesperson.

“This is an exciting announcement for Huntsville-annexed Limestone County,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.

“This investment in our county and the 500 jobs that will be created by this project, will greatly impact our county for many years. We would like to thank Amazon for believing in us, selecting our county for their new fulfilment center, and we welcome them to the Limestone County family.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle added: “We are honored to have Amazon locate in Huntsville. They are on the forefront of technology in the home delivery market. Huntsville is a good fit to partner with Amazon as we ‘change the way the world does business.’”

