Amanda Foster's family calls her a hero after deadly Scottsboro dock fire

Wednesday, the family of one of the eight people killed in a deadly dock fire called their loved one a hero.

The coroner confirmed Amanda Foster was one of the eight people who died in the fire at a marina at Jackson County Park on Monday.

Family members say she was visiting a friend.

Selfless. That is just one of the words her stepsister used to describe Amanda.

She says her family is hurting but is comforted by one of Amanda's last Facebook posts.

"Always help someone, you may be the only one that does. See anyone that's on her Facebook or knew her, that is not the types of things she shared. She shared lighthearted things. Funny things. Just goofy light hearted things," said Monica Pascale-Howard, stepsister of Amanda Foster.

Pascale-Howard and her family live in Mississippi.

"I didn't believe it. I was in shock. She had just posted on Facebook, so it couldn't have been her," said Pascale-Howard.

Pascale-Howard says they got the call Monday night from the Jackson County Sheriff's office to let her know her stepsister was one of the victims in that deadly dock fire.

"He told that she perished while trying to save five children and that really resonated with me. That was, it is giving me chills now, just to hear that," she said.

She says Amanda has children of her own and it doesn't surprise her Amanda would risk her own life to help the children around her.

"How easy it would have been for her to jump off. I mean she was a healthy individual. She could have jumped off and swam across and saved herself, but she didn't. She would not leave those kids and that's the one think that keeps getting told to be over and over, she would not leave those kids," she said.

Pascale-Howard said she wants the world to know her sister had the biggest heart in good times and in bad.

"I wish you could have known her. Something was on her heart to save those babies and to sacrifice herself to do so and heroes never die," she said.

Monica told me the family is planning a funeral in Mississippi for Amanda.

