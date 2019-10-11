Madison County baseball coach helps program for players with autism continue

Alternative Baseball is a program for those with autism and it is on its way back to Madison County.

Fourteen players are eagerly waiting to take the field, but if it was not for Coach Tyler Wright, it may not be a possibility.

"I believe everyone has a place in baseball," Wright said.

Since Wright was 12, he has been coaching baseball. It was a way for him to be involved with the sport he loved, but could not play competitively.

"I was born with a mild case of cerebral palsy," Wright said.

He quickly fell in love with his role, realizing he was making an impact.

"Interacting with people, giving them a high five whenever they are doing a good job, talking to them whenever they are down, building their confidence up, it's the part of that game that I really love," Wright said.

After coming across a post on social media about Alternative Baseball, Wright knew he wanted to help. The Madison County-area team was in desperate need of a head coach.

Within just a few hours of emailing founder Tyler Duncan, Wright took on the role.

"Just being out here during the spring and summer, it's going to be awesome," Wright said.

Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of four and started the organization because he knew what it felt like to be left out. Duncan said having Wright step up essentially means the team will be up and running by spring.

For Wright, it is just another opportunity to teach players a game he knows can change lives.

"It builds self confidence, social skills and it's just a fun game," Wright said.

The organization is still in need of volunteers and a space to practice and compete. If you would like to help, click here for contact information.