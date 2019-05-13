Almost chilly Tuesday morning

Although it hasn't exactly been cold over the past 24 hours, temperatures are running quite a bit below average. Afternoon highs Monday only made it to the lower 70, about 10 degrees below normal. Tuesday morning, lows dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s and again, we'll be about 10 degrees below average.

For both Wednesday and Thursday, isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible. There is pretty low confidence in the forecast data in regard to how much rain will actually make it to the Valley Wednesday as a line of storms is collapsing on its journey to the southeast out of western Tennessee. However low, the chance remains. Any stronger storms Wednesday and Thursday can produce gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning.

We'll be dry again Friday and Saturday with summer-like temperatures to kick off the weekend. Sunday's forecast holds the chance for a few showers and storms, a trend that continues into Monday.