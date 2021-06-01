Alligator sightings in South Huntsville on the rise

The city of Huntsville is taking action after receiving numerous reports of alligator sightings. The city now plans to post signs warning that alligators could be in the area.

One of the areas with recent sightings is off the greenway near Haysland Road. It's one of the places the city will post signs to warn people of potential alligators.

The director of Huntsville Animal Services, Dr. Karen Sheppard, says her office along with they mayor's have received many calls about the gators.

"I think the message we want to share is, yes, we have alligators here in Madison county," says Sheppard.

After numerous reports, the city of Huntsville released a blog about what to do if you see an alligator in the area.

Although the blog includes facts about alligators and places such as Haysland and Zierdt Road where people have seen them, the main point was to inform that public that North Alabama does have alligators.

"I think there's a lot of people who didn't have any idea they were here which is why the story is good because you do want people thinking about them," says Sheppard.

Gators are not new to Alabama, but Sheppard thinks the reason people are seeing more could be due to construction in the area.

"It's been there a long time but now that it's getting developed somebody saw it," says Sheppard.

But don't be too worried, just like most wild animals they shouldn't come to you if you don't go to them.

"They typically aren't going to come onto the land to hurt a human," explains Sheppard.

She says it's important to be aware that there are alligators in the area so you can be alert and not get too close.

The city doesn't have a timeline of when the signs will be posted yet.