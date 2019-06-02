Alligator hunt registration opens June 4

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that registration for the 14th annual regulated alligator hunts begins on Tuesday, June 4.

The registration window opens at 8 a.m. and will close on July 10 at 8 a.m.

Hunting zones, total tags per zone and hunt dates: SOUTHWEST ALABAMA ZONE - 100 tags Locations: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties north of interstate 10 Private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84. Dates: Sunset on August 8, until sunrise on August 11. Sunset on August 15, until sunrise on August 18.

COASTAL ZONE - 50 tags Locations: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties south of Interstate 10. Dates: Sunset on August 8, until sunrise on August 11. Sunset on August 15, until sunrise on August 18.

SOUTHEAST ALABAMA ZONE - 40 tags Locations: Private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties (excluding public Alabama state waters in Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries) Dates: Sunset on August 10, until sunrise on September 2.

WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA ZONE - 50 tags Locations: Private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox and Dallas counties. Dates: Sunset on August 8, until sunrise on August 11. Sunset on August 15, until sunrise on August 18.

LAKE EUFAULA ZONE - 20 tags Locations: Public state waters only in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries, south of Alabama Highway 208 at Omaha Bridge (excludes Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge). Dates: Sunset August 16, until sunrise September 30.



ADCNR said a total of 260 Alligator Possession Tags will be issued for the five hunting zones. There is an administrative fee of $22 to apply for a tag. Individuals can only register one time per zone.

The tag itself is free, but "selected hunters and their assistants are required to have valid hunting licenses in their possession while hunting," according to ADCNR.

In addition, those wanting to apply for a tag need to be either an Alabama resident or an Alabama lifetime license holder who is 16-years-old or older. The latter group can apply for an Alligator Possession Tag even if they have moved out of state.

The selection process is random and done by computer. Once a person is selected, their tag is non-transferable. If an applicant is chosen for more than one zone, they can only to chose one of them in which to hunt.

For more information and to check on the status of an application, click here.