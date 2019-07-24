Clear
Allergan recalls textured breast implant tied to rare cancer

Certain breast implants under recall, linked to rare form of cancer.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Medical device maker Allergan Inc. is recalling a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer.

The company Wednesday announced a worldwide recall of implants with a textured surface.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it called for the removal after new information showed Allergan's Biocell breast implants account for a disproportionate share of rare lymphoma cases. The move follows similar bans by regulators in France, Australia and Canada.

The FDA is not recommending women with the implants have them removed if they are not experiencing problems.

The recalled implants feature a textured surface designed to prevent slippage and to minimize scar tissue. Such models account for just 5% of the U.S. market. Most U.S. breast implants are smooth.

