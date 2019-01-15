Allegedly racist letters reignite Huntsville mail probe

Letters containing pornographic content sent under someone else's name are the focus of a Huntsville police investigation after the alleged sender switched his tactics from porn to writing racially offensive letters. The apparent goal was simply to embarrass a former boss.

"When it hits home it hurts," Yolanda Sales, a local National Association for the Advanced of Colored People (NAACP) member, said.

Sales told me she was shocked when her group got a copy of the letter being investigated by Huntsville police. Little did she know, the person who allegedly sent this letter has a long history of sending inappropriate mail while pretending to be someone else.

"That's hurtful. That's spiteful. That really hits below the belt. It should not be allowed and we're not going to tolerate it," Sales said.

According to Huntsville police, this started back in March 2016 when a woman at a local company fired one of her employees. That employee, now an unnamed suspect, is accused of sending letters with pornographic images to the business who fired him and to businesses connected to friends of his former boss. Police said the suspect sent those letters pretending to be the woman who fired him.

Police said in fall 2016 the woman filed two reports. She told police what was going on and explained she was not the one who wrote the letters. She didn't want an investigation, so the case was closed.

"If we could get to the bottom of it it would certainly be appreciated," Sales said.

Huntsville police said the letters stopped for a while, that is until this week. According to police the alleged sender wasn't getting enough attention, so he stepped up his game and sent more letters. This time there was a racist message. The letters went to at least two local predominately black organizations, including a sorority.

"A picture of David Duke and I think we all know who David Duke is and what he represents," Sales said.

That's when people at the sorority filed a report claiming they were victims.

"We feel positive and we're hoping change comes. We are looking for justice, and we are hoping for an arrest," Sales said.

Police told WAAY 31 they're confident their suspect is responsible for the letters. The letters are postmarked from south Alabama where the suspect lives. Right now police are collecting all the letters they can, and they're using forensics to build their case and get the probable cause needed to make an arrest.

"We don't want it to happen to another organization. It's cruel, it's hateful, it's racism," Sales said.

If you or anyone you know has gotten a letter like this you should call police.