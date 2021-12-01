Family speaks out about alleged neglect from Lauderdale Co. coroner

One family is speaking out after their loved one allegedly fell victim to what they say is the Lauderdale County coroner's willful neglect of duty.

Coroner George Tucker, also known as Butch, is going through an impeachment after a grand jury found eleven different instances where he failed to do his job.

His alleged neglect is impacting families first hand, as they wait months for a death certificate or toxicology report that might never show up.

That is what the family of Robert Blaine Smith is going through right now. Known by his family as Blaine, he was only 28 years old when he passed away in July of 2020. A year and a half later, his family still has no closure as to what exactly caused Blaine's death.

"We were just all shocked, we didn't know... He was 28 years old we were just thinking what could happen, what could it have been," says Brittany White, Blaine's sister.

She still chokes up as she recalls the dreaded day she found out her brother passed away.

"I get a call from my dad and he was frantic, and he said he's not breathing he's not breathing!" says White.

Blaine's family has no idea what caused his sudden death. They told the Lauderdale County coroner, Butch Tucker, they were relying on the toxicology report for some closure.

"The coroner came and he said he was going to take the toxicology reports," says White.

However, according to court documents from the grand jury report, the coroner never sent Blaine's blood sample to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

"It's just what appears to be a willful neglect of his duties," says Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County district attorney.

Connolly says the grief of losing a loved one is bad enough, but never knowing the cause adds a whole new pain.

"You have the grief of the loss of a loved one and then you get the angst of not really knowing the formal cause of death for many months," says Connolly.

White says her brother would want the family to uncover the truth.

"He would want us to know, and I know he wouldn't want my mother feeling the way she feels every day. But yeah, I think you know he would definitely want us to know," says White.

White had no idea that other people were going through the same situation as her family until she learned about the impeachment documents on Tuesday. She says it's terrible knowing others are going through this, but hopes she might find comfort in sharing stories and coping together.

Coroner Tucker will have his impeachment hearing before a circuit judge on January 6th. Waay31 has reached out for a comment from Tucker, but have not heard back at this time.