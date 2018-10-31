Sexual abuse allegations made against former Randolph School faculty member

A letter has been sent out from Randolph School, a private K-12 school in Huntsville, in regards to allegations from former students of being sexually abused by a faculty member while they were attending the school. The faculty member's employment with the school ended in the early 1990s.

According to a school spokesperson, the letter was sent to current students' parents, parents of alumni, current and former employees, alumni and school board members.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees and school administration are conducting an investigation into the allegations. The school asks in the letter that anyone who may have experienced sexual abuse by a Randolph employee, as well as anyone with information related to abuse allegations, come forward.

The investigation is being led by Suzanne Bogdan who can be contacted at 954-847-4711 or suzanneb@fisherphillips.com. Individuals may also contact Head of School, Jay Rainey, at 256-799-6102 or jrainey@randolphschool.net.