All treats, no tricks for your Halloween forecast!

Happy Halloween! It's a chilly start to your holiday weekend across North Alabama. Temperatures this morning are in the low 40s. You'll definitely need a heavier jacket heading out the door today, but we will warm nicely as the day progresses. With plenty of sunshine and very few clouds, we'll warm up to near 60 by lunchtime with highs in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. It's going to be a great night for whatever plans you might have to celebrate the Halloween holiday! Just be sure to stay safe tonight. Temperatures drop to the mid 50s tonight with mostly clear skies.

Once the Halloween celebrations are over, you get an extra hour of sleep tonight! Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, meaning we "fall back" one hour tonight. Use tonight to not only change your clocks but to also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and your NOAA Weather Radios too. Unfortunately, this time change also means that sunset will be happening before 5 PM once again starting Sunday night. While we are enjoying the extra hour of sleep tonight, clouds will be on the increase as a quick moving dry cold front makes its way through North Alabama. The cloud cover associated with this front will keep overnight lows tonight right around 50. This front will bring in much colder air to the region by Sunday night and Monday morning.

Clouds clear out quickly Sunday afternoon. With clear skies Sunday night, temperatures sink to the low 30s in many spots, with outlying areas likely falling into the upper 20s. Widespread frost is almost certain for the entire area, and many locations will also see their first freeze of the season Monday morning. For that reason, all of North Alabama is under a Freeze Watch from Midnight to 8 AM Monday morning. This means that freezing temperatures could kill plants or vegetation and potentially damage outdoor plumbing. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants or outdoor plumbing before you go to bed Sunday night. The cold air sticks around into Monday afternoon, with highs only in the mid 50s despite lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to Election Day, it will be another chilly start to the day Tuesday with widespread frost likely once again. We'll warm up a bit through the afternoon, however, as highs top out in the mid 60s. The warming trend continues into late next week, with highs back in the 70s by Thursday. There are no rain chances in the seven day forecast, so enjoy this beautiful Fall weather while we have it!