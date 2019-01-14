UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The scene is clear, but officials say they still do not know what caused the 18-wheeler to overturn.
---
All southbound lanes are closed on U.S. 231 in Meridianville Monday afternoon after an 18-wheeler carrying crushed cars from a junkyard overturned, spilling its contents onto the road.
According to Alabama Highway Patrol, the cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported. Crews are clearing the scene, and officials say they are not sure what time all lanes will reopen.
Related Content
- All southbound lanes reopened on U.S. 231 in Meridianville after 18-wheeler overturned
- I-65 Southbound back open after an overturned 18-wheeler crash
- Jeep overturns on Meridianville road
- Lane closure on U.S. 231
- Road reopened after 18-wheeler crash
- 18-wheeler crash closes southbound I-65 lanes for more than 7 hours
- I-65 Southbound lanes back open after tractor trailer wreck
- New principal named for Meridianville Middle School
- Meridianville Bottom Road closed for three days
- Meridianville man killed in crash near Montgomery
Scroll for more content...