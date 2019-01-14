Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

All southbound lanes reopened on U.S. 231 in Meridianville after 18-wheeler overturned

MGN Online MGN Online

An 18-wheeler overturned, spilling its contents onto the road.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 2:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The scene is clear, but officials say they still do not know what caused the 18-wheeler to overturn.

---

All southbound lanes are closed on U.S. 231 in Meridianville Monday afternoon after an 18-wheeler carrying crushed cars from a junkyard overturned, spilling its contents onto the road.

According to Alabama Highway Patrol, the cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.  

No injuries were reported. Crews are clearing the scene, and officials say they are not sure what time all lanes will reopen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events