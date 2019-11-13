Madison County is making progress on its new cemetery board.
County commissioners appointed the seventh member on Wednesday. It's John Rankin, who works for the County Historical Preservation Society.
Commissioners created the Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority to identify and maintain graveyards the public might not know existed. They have not yet voted on a board director.
Here are the members of the board:
- Melvina P. Phillips
- Cindy S. Wallace
- Berns Miller
- Edwin “Dudley” Burwell
- Timothy E. Barnes
- Charlotte Strong
- John P. Rankin
Related Content
- All members appointed to Madison County Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority
- Madison County considers a Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority
- Madison County Commission looks into forming Cemetery Rehabilitation Board
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- Madison County Democratic Party Executive Committee member dies
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Madison County authorities bust suspected credit card thief
- Madison County authorities find marijuana, guns in two drug busts
- Huntsville Housing Authority looks to move families throughout Madison County
- Authorities investigating shooting in Madison area
Scroll for more content...