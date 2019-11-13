Clear

All members appointed to Madison County Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority

Commissioners created the Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority to identify and maintain graveyards the public might not know existed.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 3:23 PM
Casey Albritton

Madison County is making progress on its new cemetery board.

County commissioners appointed the seventh member on Wednesday. It's John Rankin, who works for the County Historical Preservation Society.

Commissioners created the Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority to identify and maintain graveyards the public might not know existed. They have not yet voted on a board director.

Here are the members of the board:

  • Melvina P. Phillips
  • Cindy S. Wallace
  • Berns Miller
  • Edwin “Dudley” Burwell
  • Timothy E. Barnes
  • Charlotte Strong
  • John P. Rankin

