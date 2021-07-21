All lanes of Governors Drive closed due to wreck

According to Huntsville police, all lanes of Governors Drive at Covemont Drive are closed due to wreck. They are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed one female patient is in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Police say the accident happened around 9 a.m. and involves a commercial vehicle and a personal vehicle. Officers responded and confirmed there was a vehicle fire and entrapment.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Monte Sano Blvd. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Bassett Street. The crash is under investigation and police do not have a timeline for when the road will reopen.