All lanes of Airport Rd. at Hospital Dr. closed due to wreck

WAAY 31 will provide updates.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

All lanes of Airport Road at Hospital Drive are closed due to a wreck.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.

