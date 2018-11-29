All lanes of Airport Road at Hospital Drive are closed due to a wreck.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.
Related Content
- All lanes of Airport Rd. at Hospital Dr. closed due to wreck
- School closings due to weather
- I-565 lanes shut down for morning wreck
- 2 taken to hospital after morning wreck
- Woman hospitalized following car wreck on I-565
- Woman taken to hospital after overnight wreck
- One taken to hospital after morning wreck
- One person hospitalized after New Market wreck
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck on Highway 431
- Marshall Co. schools closing due to flu
Scroll for more content...