Traffic flowing on Veterans Drive in Scottsboro after 18-wheeler overturned

Traffic is flowing on Veterans Drive in Scottsboro after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning.

It took several hours for officials to clean up the wreck.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says the wreck was not weather-related and accidents happen all the time at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 40. The department says this is because trucks make turns while speeding.

Officials say the 18-wheeler was filled with dog food, and the driver was taken to Highlands Hospital with minor injuries.