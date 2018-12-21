All lanes are back open after an early crash Friday morning in Huntsville.
Huntsville police said that crash happened along Memorial Parkway at Bob Wade Lane and Opal Drive. Traffic was shut down in both the north and southbound lanes of the parkway while crews worked to clean up the wreck. A tow truck took away one of the vehicles involved just after 7 Friday morning.
Police did not tell us if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash.
Related Content
- All lanes along Memorial Parkway open after wreck
- Lanes reopen on Memorial Parkway following three-vehicle wreck
- Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway
- South Memorial Parkway mainline opening soon
- South Memorial Parkway mainline to open
- South Memorial Parkway mainline now open
- Wreck blocks portion of Memorial Parkway at Hobbs Road
- The lane closure on the northbound South Memorial Parkway cancelled
- Car overturns on Memorial Parkway, catches fire
- 3 displaced after Memorial Parkway fire
Scroll for more content...