All lanes along Memorial Parkway open after wreck

Huntsville Police are investigating after a crash along Memorial Parkway shut down all lanes.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 7:34 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

All lanes are back open after an early crash Friday morning in Huntsville.

Huntsville police said that crash happened along Memorial Parkway at Bob Wade Lane and Opal Drive. Traffic was shut down in both the north and southbound lanes of the parkway while crews worked to clean up the wreck. A tow truck took away one of the vehicles involved just after 7 Friday morning.

Police did not tell us if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash.

