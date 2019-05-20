All in the Mars Hill Bible School Family

In the Mitchell, household every child played a sport.

That happens sometimes when your dad is a coach.

"Never had to make Erika play, she's very competitive in basketball also," Mars Hill Baseball Coach, Jay Mitchell, said.

"He's made me everything I am," his daughter, Erika, said. "He's taught me everything."

Mitchell has been the baseball coach at MHBS for 17 years. His kids grew up watching their dad on the baseball field.

"It's an honor," Mitchell said. "I mean, we both love Mars Hill so much and we just do what we can to give back and help and be a little part of it."

Erika is part of history, winning softball's first title.

"It was very exciting, being runner-up last year did not feel good, knowing we could have won," she said. "We had a 7-1 lead. We just didn't want to go back to doing that, so we just dug down and did what it took."

Now, Mars Hill Bible has won football, baseball and softball state championships all in one school year.