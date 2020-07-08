All North Alabama Businesses that Got Paycheck Protection Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced the release of detailed loan-level data regarding the loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program. This disclosure covers 4.9 million PPP loans - paycheck protection loans - made to businesses and nonprofits.

WAAY-TV has combed through the data and uncovered the list of all businesses in north Alabama that received PPP loans above $150,000. Data is listed by cities. You can also search for specific businesses or by city.

You can also download the entire list here.