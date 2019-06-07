Clear
Madison County and City of Madison homeowners eligible for new recycling bins

The City of Huntsville revealed its new recycling system and how it will operate, beginning on August 1st.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

If you live in Madison County, big changes are coming to the way you recycle.

On Friday, the Solid Waste Disposal Authority revealed its new program called the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA).

Starting August 1st, the city will be switching from picking up the blue recycling bins to a larger recycling cart. The cart will now be picked up once a month instead of once a week.

The carts will also have a tracking system to keep count of who is actually recycling on the street.

"We run up and down every street whether anyone ever recycles on that street or not, or whether they've ever put a bin out. Under this system, we'll only go down streets that actually have a cart," said Executive Director of RANA, Doc Holladay.

The free program will allow more than 25,000 people to receive a cart, including homeowners in Madison County, City of Madison, and City of Huntsville.

To get the new cart, you must sign up by June 28th.

