Madison City Schools hoping to extend mask optional policy to all students next week

The policy depends on Madison County's test positivity rate.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 5:27 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Madison City high schools officially went mask optional on Monday, but the school district is hoping to extend that to all students by next week. 

The policy is based off Madison County's COVID positivity rate.  It says if the rate is at a low level for two weeks in a row, masks will not be required for elementary and middle school students. 

Right now, ADPH's community transmission map shows Madison County is at a moderate risk level. However, if you look at the actual positivity rate for Madison County, it's 4.5%, which is considered to be low risk. 

If that number remains below 5% when the map updates on Friday, then all Madison City Schools will go mask optional starting next Monday, November 15. 

Madison City Schools wants parents to know they will be going by the test positvity number and not the color code on the community transmission map. 

 

