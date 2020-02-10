‘All I heard was bang bang bang bang bang:’ Neighbors hear officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co.

WAAY 31 heard from the people who live in the Marshall County community where officers shot and killed a suspect early Monday morning.

It happened on Lazy Creek Circle.

Now, the State Bureau of Investigation is also working on the case, after the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Albertville Police asked for their help.

People in the area told WAAY 31 what it was like the moments they heard the shots

"All I heard was bang bang bang bang bang," Tim Chaney, who lives on Lazy Creek Circle, said.

Chaney said he was sleeping on his couch when the sound of gunshots woke him up. He said the police scanner he has in his living room started going off.

"I just heard about the shooting and they was just calling for backup," Chaney said.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said officers shot and killed a suspect involved in a domestic incident in Boaz.

The suspect, whose name is not being released at the time, was gone when Boaz Police arrived at the home where the call came from. A tip led them to the Lazy Creek Trailer Park - where they found the suspect.

The sheriff's office says they are not sure which agency the officers involved in the shooting were part of, but says none of the officers were injured. Some neighbors said they didn't know about the incident until hours after it happened.

"I heard somebody shooting, but I think somebody just shooting in the air," one neighbor, said.

Chaney said he's lived in the neighborhood for almost 30 years, and says nothing like this has ever happened before.

"It makes me want to stay in the house keep my doors locked," he said.

Along with the State Bureau of Investigations., the Albertville Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff's Office will all assist with the investigation.

They said no further details - including the suspect or the officers names will be released.

When the investigation is done, they'll hand their findings over to to the Marshall County District Attorney's Office.