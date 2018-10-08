All 2018 murders in Limestone Co. stemmed from domestic violence, officials say

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and WAAY 31 is taking a closer look at the numbers of domestic violence related crimes in our area.

In Limestone County alone, all eight recorded homicides for this year stemmed from domestic violence situations, according to the sheriff's office.

WAAY 31 talked with officials about how they plan to keep those numbers from growing and how the community can help.

“It’s really, incredibly tragic and probably preventable," said Lauren Kast.

That was Kast's reaction after hearing that all eight murders recorded in Limestone County this year stemmed from domestic violence situations.

That’s compared to 2017 when only one of the five homicides in the county were domestic violence related.

“On a family level, it needs to be discussed in schools with kids—both girls and boys—what is acceptable treatment, what is an acceptable standard of respect," Kast said.

“What people really need to know about domestic violence is that it’s something that escalates over time almost every time," said Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. "It’s not something that generally gets better.”

So we asked the sheriff’s office how they handle these situations.

“Every report of domestic abuse is taken seriously," Young said. "Our priority is always to prevent victims from being further harmed in any domestic violence situation.”

But Young says the community can help by reporting abuse as soon as they see it, which is something Kast says she’ll keep in mind.

“I just really appreciate this is a subject that you’re covering on the news and I think that is really the first step to positive change," Kast said.

Officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say the best way to prevent domestic abuse is to urge victims to do everything they can to separate themselves from their abuser.

Crisis Services of North Alabama will be hosting an event to end domestic violence at Athens State University from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.